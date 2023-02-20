Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.8 %

SOHU opened at $15.51 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sohu.com

SOHU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.