Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sohu.com Stock Down 0.8 %
SOHU opened at $15.51 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $285,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
