Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $150.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $150.90 million and $2.43 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00215377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,878.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00750134 USD and is up 15.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $338.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.