Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $124,282,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

