Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.69.

SO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 5,356,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

