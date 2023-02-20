Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $27,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

