SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $224,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

