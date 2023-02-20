SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 524,698 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 335,549 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 250,161 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $49.48. 1,063,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

