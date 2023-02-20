SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,197. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

