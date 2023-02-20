SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

