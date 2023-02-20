Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,615,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group accounts for about 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 8.79% of Sportradar Group worth $859,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

