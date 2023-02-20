Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,615,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group accounts for about 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 8.79% of Sportradar Group worth $859,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.
Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.
Sportradar Group Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
