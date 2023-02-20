Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

