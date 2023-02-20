Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.