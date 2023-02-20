Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.56 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $104.80 million and $8.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,726.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00385728 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00093148 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00654650 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00580545 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00176634 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,424,720 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
