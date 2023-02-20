Stephens Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
