Stephens Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $117.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.49. 1,297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,612. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.