Stephens Raises Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $55.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 286,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andersons has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

