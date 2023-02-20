Stephens Raises Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $55.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Andersons Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

