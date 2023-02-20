Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.
ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
