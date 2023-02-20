Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.