Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

