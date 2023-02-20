Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

