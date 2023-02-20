Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCWTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Baader Bank raised shares of Schweiter Technologies to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from CHF 1,250 to CHF 875 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SCWTF stock opened at $893.00 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $893.00 and a 12-month high of $893.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $884.76 and a 200-day moving average of $883.59.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.