StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

HALL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

