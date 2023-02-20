StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.