StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
