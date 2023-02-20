StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Pretium Resources
