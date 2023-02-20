StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

