StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.