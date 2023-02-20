StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
