StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

