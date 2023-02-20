StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TTM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Tata Motors Trading Up 1.0 %
TTM opened at $25.14 on Friday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
