StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Tata Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

TTM opened at $25.14 on Friday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

About Tata Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 563.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

