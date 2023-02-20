StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

See Also

