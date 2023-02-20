StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

