Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $430,276.77 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $430,276.77 and $5.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00215513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,899.72 or 1.00015112 BTC.

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00101695 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

