Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Underperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,767,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

