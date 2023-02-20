Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.42.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$44.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The stock has a market cap of C$60.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.48. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.23 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

