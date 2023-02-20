Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 240,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

