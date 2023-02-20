SunPower’s (SPWR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,651. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

About SunPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $10,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.