Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of SDPI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 160,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
