Susquehanna Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $72.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.61.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

