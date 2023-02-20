Susquehanna Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

