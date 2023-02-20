Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
