Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,613 shares of company stock worth $3,065,618 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.