Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. 3,041,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,444.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.