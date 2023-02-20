Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $330.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

