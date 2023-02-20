TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
