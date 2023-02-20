Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNI opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.