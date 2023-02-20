Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.70.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $433.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.40. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

