Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

