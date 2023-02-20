Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 260 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,389,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after buying an additional 69,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

