Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

PFE opened at $43.21 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.