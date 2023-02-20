Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 151 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 3.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.