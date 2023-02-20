Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 151 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 3.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

