Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,066.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 1,138,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

