Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $68.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,651. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

