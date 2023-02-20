TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.63 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $274.73 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00082695 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058060 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00010735 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00029423 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003959 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000244 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,952,118 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,187,254 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
