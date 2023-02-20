The Glimpse Group’s (VRAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 100,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 28,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,519.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985 in the last three months. 26.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

